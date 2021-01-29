CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Burk scores 26 to carry IUPUI over Milwaukee 73-68

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 9:15 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Burk had 26 points as IUPUI narrowly beat Milwaukee 73-68 on Friday night.

Jaylen Minnett had 14 points for IUPUI (4-6, 3-6 Horizon League), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Elyjah Goss added 13 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

Te’Jon Lucas had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (6-6, 5-5). Amir Allen and DeAndre Gholston each had 10 points.

The Jaguars registered their first win in three tries against the Panthers this season. In the most recent matchup, Milwaukee defeated IUPUI 71-63 on Jan. 9.

