INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Home » College Basketball » Bolden scores 21 to…

Bolden scores 21 to carry Butler over DePaul 67-53

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Jair Bolden had a season-high 21 points as Butler beat DePaul 67-53 on Tuesday night.

Myles Tate had 10 points for Butler (5-7, 4-5 Big East Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Bryce Golden and Chuck Harris had 10 points apiece.

Kobe Elvis had 12 points for the Blue Demons (2-5, 0-5). Charlie Moore added 11 points and Darious Hall had seven rebounds. Javon Freeman-Liberty, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Blue Demons, shot only 11% (1 of 9).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up