Bishop leads Montana St. past Portland St. 69-64

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 5:12 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had 22 points as Montana State edged past Portland State 69-64 on Saturday.

Amin Adamu had 12 points for Montana State (7-3, 4-0 Big Sky Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Jubrile Belo added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

James Scott had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Vikings (2-7, 1-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Khalid Thomas added 14 points and seven rebounds. Amari McCray had 13 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Vikings for the season. Montana State defeated Portland State 71-64 on Thursday.

