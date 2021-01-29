CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Beaudion, Patton lead Cleveland St. over Green Bay 74-68

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 10:59 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Craig Beaudion had 16 points to lead five Cleveland State players in double figures as the Vikings beat Green Bay 74-68 on Friday night. Torrey Patton added 13 points for the Vikings. Tre Gomillion chipped in 12, D’Moi Hodge scored 11 and Deante Johnson had 11. Gomillion also had eight rebounds.

Amari Davis had 27 points for the Phoenix (5-12, 5-8 Horizon League). PJ Pipes added 12 points and eight rebounds.

