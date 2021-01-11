Bama, Kentucky put streaks on line

Alabama (9-3, 4-0) vs. Kentucky (4-6, 3-0) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama (9-3, 4-0) vs. Kentucky (4-6, 3-0)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama meets Kentucky as both teams have won their last four conference games. Alabama’s last SEC loss came against the Missouri Tigers 69-50 on March 7, 2020. Kentucky is coming off a 76-58 win over Florida in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors. Herbert Jones, Jaden Shackelford, John Petty Jr. and Jordan Bruner have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Crimson Tide points over the team’s last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Wildcats have scored 77 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 64.9 per game they managed against non-conference competition.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Boston Jr. has connected on 17.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-6 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Crimson Tide. Kentucky has 43 assists on 84 field goals (51.2 percent) over its past three contests while Alabama has assists on 38 of 87 field goals (43.7 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: Kentucky’s offense has turned the ball over 14.5 times per game this year, but is averaging 11.3 turnovers over its last three games.

