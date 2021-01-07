Auburn looks for home win vs Bama

Alabama (8-3, 3-0) vs. Auburn (6-5, 0-3) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn looks for…

Alabama (8-3, 3-0) vs. Auburn (6-5, 0-3)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn looks for its sixth straight win over Alabama at Auburn Arena. The last victory for the Crimson Tide at Auburn was a 79-68 win on Feb. 17, 2015.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Alabama has depended on senior leadership while Auburn has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Crimson Tide, seniors Herbert Jones, Jaden Shackelford, John Petty Jr. and Jordan Bruner have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Allen Flanigan, Justin Powell and JT Thor have collectively scored 43 percent of Auburn’s points this season.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Crimson Tide have given up only 66 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALLEN: Flanigan has connected on 39 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Crimson Tide are 3-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Crimson Tide. Auburn has 47 assists on 74 field goals (63.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Alabama has assists on 39 of 85 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among SEC teams. The Tigers have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.