NW State goes for first win vs Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. Northwestern State (0-5)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons will be taking on the Tigers of Champion Christian College. Northwestern State lost 92-83 in overtime loss at home to Louisiana-Monroe in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kendal Coleman has averaged 10.2 points and 9.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Demons. Complementing Coleman is Jairus Roberson, who is averaging 12.8 points per game.CLUTCH COLEMAN: In five appearances this season, Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman has shot 45.7 percent.

LAST TIME: Northwestern State scored 101 points and prevailed by 40 over Champion Christian College when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 0-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Demons offense put up 61.3 points per contest across those six games.

