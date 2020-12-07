CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 3:16 PM

USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (23) 3-0 788 2
2. Baylor (8) 3-0 774 1
3. Iowa (1) 3-0 717 6
4. Michigan State 5-0 679 12
5. Kansas 4-1 585 5
6. Villanova (1) 4-1 581 3
7. Creighton 3-0 561 11
8. Houston (1) 4-0 529 18
9. Illinois 3-1 525 10
10. West Virginia 4-1 471 15
11. Duke 2-1 458 8
12. Texas 4-1 407 22
13. Wisconsin 3-1 361 7
14. North Carolina 3-1 331 16
15. VirginiaTech 3-1 315 NR
16. Tennessee 0-0 311 14
17. Texas Tech 4-1 310 13
18. Virginia 3-1 268 4
19. Richmond 2-0 198 NR
20. Ohio St. 3-0 176 24
21. Florida State 1-0 167 18
22. Rutgers 3-0 161 23
23. Arizona State 3-1 121 17
24. Louisville 4-0 95 NR
25. Florida State 3-0 83 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Kentucky (1-3); No. 20 Oregon (1-1); No. 21 UCLA (3-1); No. 25 Alabama (3-1).

Others receiving votes: Michigan (4-0) 78; San Diego State (4-0) 50; Saint Louis (3-0) 44; UCLA (3-1) 38; Oregon (1-1) 34; Oklahoma State (4-0) 30; Indiana (3-1) 26; Marquette (3-1) 16; Missouri (3-0) 15; North Dakota (0-3) 14; Oklahoma (2-0) 13; LSU (3-1) 13; Arkansas (4-0) 11; North Carolina State (3-0) 10; Clemson (3-0) 10; Maryland (4-0) 6; Connecticut (3-0) 6; Xavier (6-0) 5; Memphis (3-2) 2; Drake (4-0) 2; Western Kentucky (3-2) 1; SMU (4-0) 1; Kentucky (1-3) 1; Alabama (3-1) 1; Abilene Christian (5-0) 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

