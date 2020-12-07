USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (23) 3-0 788 2 2. Baylor (8) 3-0 774 1 3. Iowa (1) 3-0 717 6 4. Michigan State 5-0 679 12 5. Kansas 4-1 585 5 6. Villanova (1) 4-1 581 3 7. Creighton 3-0 561 11 8. Houston (1) 4-0 529 18 9. Illinois 3-1 525 10 10. West Virginia 4-1 471 15 11. Duke 2-1 458 8 12. Texas 4-1 407 22 13. Wisconsin 3-1 361 7 14. North Carolina 3-1 331 16 15. VirginiaTech 3-1 315 NR 16. Tennessee 0-0 311 14 17. Texas Tech 4-1 310 13 18. Virginia 3-1 268 4 19. Richmond 2-0 198 NR 20. Ohio St. 3-0 176 24 21. Florida State 1-0 167 18 22. Rutgers 3-0 161 23 23. Arizona State 3-1 121 17 24. Louisville 4-0 95 NR 25. Florida State 3-0 83 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Kentucky (1-3); No. 20 Oregon (1-1); No. 21 UCLA (3-1); No. 25 Alabama (3-1).

Others receiving votes: Michigan (4-0) 78; San Diego State (4-0) 50; Saint Louis (3-0) 44; UCLA (3-1) 38; Oregon (1-1) 34; Oklahoma State (4-0) 30; Indiana (3-1) 26; Marquette (3-1) 16; Missouri (3-0) 15; North Dakota (0-3) 14; Oklahoma (2-0) 13; LSU (3-1) 13; Arkansas (4-0) 11; North Carolina State (3-0) 10; Clemson (3-0) 10; Maryland (4-0) 6; Connecticut (3-0) 6; Xavier (6-0) 5; Memphis (3-2) 2; Drake (4-0) 2; Western Kentucky (3-2) 1; SMU (4-0) 1; Kentucky (1-3) 1; Alabama (3-1) 1; Abilene Christian (5-0) 1.

