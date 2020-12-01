Georgetown basketball can’t complete comeback, upset at home by Navy

Georgetown tried to mount a furious comeback in the final minutes, but it wasn't enough against upset-minded Navy on Tuesday night.

The Hoyas fell 78-71 to the visiting Midshipmen for their first loss on the young season. Navy has talent and experience, but Georgetown was still the heavy favorite going into Tuesday’s game, making it a tough loss for a Hoyas squad that looks like a long shot for an NCAA Tournament berth this season.

Georgetown only scored one bench point all night, relying on its starting five to take care of the rest of its scoring effort. Navy got more from its reserves, but the bulk of its scoring came from John Carter Jr. and Cam Davis, who scored 20 and 28 points, respectively.

Jahvon Blair and Jamorko Pickett led the way for Georgetown with 17 points apiece, with Qudus Wahab right behind them at 16 points.

Navy moves to 3-1 on the season, with the lone loss coming on the road against Maryland. The Hoyas fall to 1-1 overall, and the road ahead doesn’t look any easier — their next contest is scheduled for Sunday against West Virginia.