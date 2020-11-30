The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (29) 3-0 749 1 2. Stanford (1) 1-0 704 2 3. UConn 0-0 689 3 4. Baylor 1-0 665 4 5. Louisville 2-0 607 5 6. Mississippi St. 1-0 586 6 7. Arizona 1-0 566 7 8. NC State 2-0 564 8 9. UCLA 1-0 494 9 10. Oregon 1-0 477 10 11. Kentucky 2-0 466 11 12. Texas A&M 2-0 412 13 13. Indiana 1-0 342 16 14. Maryland 2-1 327 12 15. Northwestern 0-0 289 17 16. Arkansas 3-1 265 14 17. Oregon St. 1-0 256 18 18. Gonzaga 1-1 193 21 19. Ohio St. 1-0 189 20 20. DePaul 1-1 187 19 21. Missouri St. 2-1 153 24 22. Syracuse 1-0 142 23 23. Iowa St. 1-1 128 15 24. Michigan 2-0 110 25 25. Texas 2-0 65 –

Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 31, North Carolina 24, South Dakota 20, Notre Dame 20, Arizona St. 10, Wake Forest 9, Ohio 6, South Florida 1, Boston College 1, Tennessee 1, Rutgers 1, Duke 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.