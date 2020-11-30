CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 7:14 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (29) 3-0 749 1
2. Stanford (1) 1-0 704 2
3. UConn 0-0 689 3
4. Baylor 1-0 665 4
5. Louisville 2-0 607 5
6. Mississippi St. 1-0 586 6
7. Arizona 1-0 566 7
8. NC State 2-0 564 8
9. UCLA 1-0 494 9
10. Oregon 1-0 477 10
11. Kentucky 2-0 466 11
12. Texas A&M 2-0 412 13
13. Indiana 1-0 342 16
14. Maryland 2-1 327 12
15. Northwestern 0-0 289 17
16. Arkansas 3-1 265 14
17. Oregon St. 1-0 256 18
18. Gonzaga 1-1 193 21
19. Ohio St. 1-0 189 20
20. DePaul 1-1 187 19
21. Missouri St. 2-1 153 24
22. Syracuse 1-0 142 23
23. Iowa St. 1-1 128 15
24. Michigan 2-0 110 25
25. Texas 2-0 65

Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 31, North Carolina 24, South Dakota 20, Notre Dame 20, Arizona St. 10, Wake Forest 9, Ohio 6, South Florida 1, Boston College 1, Tennessee 1, Rutgers 1, Duke 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

