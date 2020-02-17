The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (27)
|24-1
|747
|1
|2. Baylor (2)
|23-1
|713
|2
|3. Oregon (1)
|24-2
|700
|3
|4. Stanford
|23-3
|620
|8
|5. Louisville
|23-3
|611
|9
|6. UConn
|21-3
|605
|5
|7. Maryland
|22-4
|557
|10
|8. UCLA
|21-3
|554
|7
|9. Mississippi St.
|22-4
|516
|6
|10. NC State
|22-3
|481
|4
|11. Arizona
|21-4
|460
|12
|12. DePaul
|24-3
|413
|13
|13. Gonzaga
|25-2
|337
|15
|14. Kentucky
|19-5
|320
|18
|15. Oregon St.
|19-6
|311
|11
|16. Texas A&M
|20-5
|307
|16
|17. Florida St.
|20-5
|269
|14
|18. Northwestern
|22-3
|263
|19
|19. Iowa
|21-5
|203
|17
|20. South Dakota
|24-2
|167
|21
|21. Arizona St.
|18-8
|143
|22
|22. Arkansas
|20-5
|128
|23
|23. Missouri St.
|21-3
|122
|24
|24. Indiana
|20-7
|87
|20
|25. Princeton
|19-1
|52
|–
Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Stony Brook 3, Cent Michigan 3, Fresno St. 2.
