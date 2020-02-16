Portland St. seeks revenge on Idaho

Idaho (7-17, 3-10) vs. Portland State (12-14, 6-8) The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho…

Idaho (7-17, 3-10) vs. Portland State (12-14, 6-8)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup in Moscow. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 2, when the Vandals outshot Portland State from the field 47.4 percent to 39.7 percent and had 10 fewer turnovers en route to the 11-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Marquell Fraser and Quinton Forrest have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 90 percent of all Vandals scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 38.3 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 7-6 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vandals have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Vikings. Portland State has 30 assists on 77 field goals (39 percent) over its previous three games while Idaho has assists on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Portland State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.2 percent this year. That rate is ranked sixth in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Idaho stands at just 23.6 percent (ranked 306th).

