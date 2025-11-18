Stephen Curry passes Vince Carter on NBA’s all-time scoring list, moves into 22nd place

Stephen Curry still remembers playing one-on-one games as a kid against Vince Carter. And that’s what made Curry’s latest accomplishment…

The league’s career 3-point king passed Carter on the NBA’s all-time scoring list Tuesday night, moving into 22nd place all-time. The milestone came in a 34-point effort, albeit in Golden State’s 121-113 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Curry now has 25,749 points, or 21 more than Carter.

“It’s always an honor whenever you’re passing greats like that,” Curry said.

The milestone came on a day of celebrations for the Warriors; rookie Will Richard got his University of Florida NCAA championship ring in a surprise ceremony earlier in the day. And then Curry wasted no time moving past Carter, getting it done on a 3-pointer in the second quarter.

Dell Curry, Stephen Curry’s father, spent his final three seasons as a player with the Toronto Raptors — the team that Carter started with. So, Stephen Curry — then maybe 11 or 12 years old — got to often play against Carter at the team’s facility.

“There are certain names that are a little bit more special than others just because of past history,” Stephen Curry said. “My dad playing with Vince in those three years in Toronto, there’s countless memories, me and my brother being around the Raptor organization and playing Vince one-on-one … it’s all come full circle. Those are pretty special.”

