NFL sends reminder to players and teams about prop bets

The NFL sent a reminder to players this week about proposition bets and highlighted the banned bets in a memo to teams on Thursday.

The communication comes days after two pitchers for the Cleveland Guardians were indicted on charges they took bribes from sports bettors to throw certain types of pitches to ensure successful prop bets.

In the memo obtained by The Associated Press, the league said: “(W)e have actively engaged with both state lawmakers and regulators, as well as with our sports betting partners, to limit — and where possible prohibit altogether — prop bets in the NFL. Our commercial agreements are regularly reviewed and updated to prohibit wagers that are tied to the kind of conduct that was identified in recent federal law enforcement activity, and we maintain regular contact with state officials to ensure that these wagers are appropriately addressed.”

The following wagers already have been prohibited:

— Markets or bets that are inherently or designed to be derogatory or inflammatory, or otherwise based on subject matter against public policy (such as player injuries, fan safety or misconduct).

— Markets or bets based on officials or officiating (such as officiating assignments, penalties or replays).

— Based on outcomes 100% determinable by one person in one play (including a kicker to miss a field goal or a quarterback’s first pass to be incomplete).

— Predetermined outcomes directly related to on-field competition (such as whether a quarterback will start or whether a team’s first play will be a run or pass).

