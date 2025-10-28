While still managing Embiid’s minutes, the unbeaten 76ers are playing inspired ball

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid was a spectator by the time the 76ers made their big push. Perhaps Philadelphia can…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid was a spectator by the time the 76ers made their big push.

Perhaps Philadelphia can be interesting this season — even if its star big man is often limited.

Tyrese Maxey had 39 points and 10 assists, and the 76ers rallied from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 139-134 in overtime Tuesday night and remain unbeaten.

Embiid scored 25 points in a season-high 23 minutes, but with Philadelphia managing his workload, it was Maxey and Adem Bona who turned the game around late.

“We’re still trying to figure a lot out,” coach Nick Nurse said. “But I think one of the things we’ve figured out is playing hard and just playing, no matter who’s out there, who isn’t.”

On the second night of a back-to-back, the 76ers scored the final 10 points of regulation. Then they allowed the first five in OT before going on a 9-0 run that put them ahead to stay.

Bona blocked four shots in the fourth quarter and another in overtime. His only points of the game were on a putback dunk with 27 seconds left that gave Philadelphia a 132-131 lead.

“He hadn’t played very good leading into the fourth quarter,” Nurse said. “Then he was … blocking everything in sight there when it mattered. Just really good fight, really great fight by our guys.”

The 76ers improved to 4-0 — a welcome bit of positivity after they lost 58 games last season and began this one with Embiid (knee) restricted and Paul George still recovering from his own knee surgery.

“It’s easy to go and say everything is so different from last year because last year was the lowest we could ever be,” Embiid said. “Everything that could go wrong just did. Now everybody’s in a different place.”

Whether winning is the result of a better culture, or the culture improves because of the winning, isn’t all that important right now.

“It looks better when you’re winning,” Embiid said. “Obviously when you lose, it’s going to look like everything is just going to hell. That’s just the way it is.”

