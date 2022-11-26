Sports on TV for Sunday, November 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, November 27 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m. ESPNU — ESPN…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, November 27 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Stanford vs. Memphis, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

12 p.m.

ACCN — Rhode Island at Boston College

1 p.m.

SECN — E. Tennessee St. at Georgia

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Villanova vs. Oregon, Seventh-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

PAC-12N — Yale at Colorado

SECN — Saint Louis at Auburn

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Purdue, Championship, Portland, Ore.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Alabama, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Siena vs. Seton Hall, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

ESPNU — Miami at UCF

PAC-12N — Alcorn St. at Arizona St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Portland vs. Michigan St., Fifth-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Bellarmine at UCLA

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: Xavier vs. Gonzaga, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: Florida St. vs. Nebraska, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: Florida vs. West Virginia, Fifth-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. UConn, Championship, Portland, Ore.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon St. vs. Portland St., Seventh-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ABC — Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. UConn, Championship, Portland, Ore.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Oregon vs. Michigan St., Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at Virginia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Iowa St., Championship, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Oregon St., Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Selection Show

FIGURE SKATING 3:30 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Tallin, Finland (Taped)

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women’s Open, Final Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain (Taped)

HORSE RACING 12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — Austin at Birmingham

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, Houston at Miami, Baltimore at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Chicago at NY Jets, Atlanta at Washington, Denver at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Arizona, Las Vegas at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Kansas City, New Orleans at San Francisco

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Minnesota

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Chicago

RODEO 4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Tucson, Ariz.

SKIING 12:30 p.m.

NBC — World Cup: Women’s Slalom, Killington, Vt.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Morocco, Group F, Doha, Qatar

11 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Croatia vs. Canada, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Germany, Group E, Al Khor, Qatar

5 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Lyon at Paris FC (Taped)

TENNIS 7 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Championship —

