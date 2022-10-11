RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | UN worried after Russian strikes
Home » NBA News » Hornets awaiting MRI on…

Hornets awaiting MRI on LaMelo Ball’s injured left ankle

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 1:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets say All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball will have an MRI on Tuesday on his injured left ankle.

Ball left Monday night’s game with what the team called a left ankle sprain after his foot was stepped on by Washington’s Anthony Gill as he was driving toward the basket. Ball collapsed to the floor and remained there for several minutes before getting up, limping to the foul line and shooting two free throws. He then exited the game and headed to the locker room.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said after practice that Ball and injured center Mason Plumlee (foot) will not travel with the team to Philadelphia for Wednesday night’s preseason finale.

The Hornets open the regular season at San Antonio on Oct. 19.

Clifford said Terry Rozier would start at point guard if Ball is out for the season opener.

“Terry was the starting point guard on a team (the Boston Celtics in 2017-18) that went to the Eastern Conference finals,” Clifford said. “It’s a role he is comfortable with and if that ends up being the situation, that is how we will do it.”

Clifford said he spoke with Ball, adding that he’s in good spirits.

“We talked about whatever the plan is, you have to be on the rehab,” Clifford said. “The better you are with it, the quicker you will get back. He was disappointed but very upbeat. It’s just part of the NBA.”

Clifford said the injury would also mean Dennis Smith Jr. would see more playing time.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

Human-centered design at the heart of VA's CX initiatives

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up