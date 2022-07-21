WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Timberwolves sign guard Austin Rivers for depth

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 10:18 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves finalized a contract Thursday with guard Austin Rivers.

The 6-foot-4 son of Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers spent last season with Denver, where he averaged 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 67 games.

Rivers had his best year in the NBA in 2017-18 with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 15.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 61 games. He has played 10 seasons in the league for six teams, appearing in 60 playoff games. Rivers was the 10th overall pick in the 2012 draft by New Orleans, coming out of Duke.

After signing Karl-Anthony Towns to a contract extension and making the major trade with Utah to get Rudy Gobert earlier this summer, the Timberwolves also added free agent role players in Kyle Anderson and Bryn Forbes before picking up Rivers.

