NBA Summer League Glance

|All Times EDT
|NBA 2k23 Summer League
|At Las Vegas
|Wednesday, July 13
Milwaukee 87, Minnesota 75
Charlotte 91, Cleveland 80
New Orleans 106, Washington 88
Toronto 80, Utah 74
Oklahoma City 86, Sacramento 80
Philadelphia 75, Miami 71
Denver 80, L.A. Clippers 75
|Thursday, July 14
Boston 108, Memphis 91
Atlanta 87, San Antonio 86
Cleveland 82, Detroit 79
Chicago 89, Charlotte 73
New York 102, Orlando 89
Milwaukee 100, Dallas 89
Portland 85, Houston 77
Brooklyn 102, Minnesota 83
|Friday, July 15
L.A. Clippers vs. Utah, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Denver, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, 7 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Indiana vs. Washington, 9 p.m.
Miami vs. Toronto, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 11 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.