NBA Summer League Glance

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 12:06 AM

All Times EDT
NBA 2k23 Summer League
At Las Vegas
Wednesday, July 13

Milwaukee 87, Minnesota 75

Charlotte 91, Cleveland 80

New Orleans 106, Washington 88

Toronto 80, Utah 74

Oklahoma City 86, Sacramento 80

Philadelphia 75, Miami 71

Denver 80, L.A. Clippers 75

Thursday, July 14

Boston 108, Memphis 91

Atlanta 87, San Antonio 86

Cleveland 82, Detroit 79

Chicago 89, Charlotte 73

New York 102, Orlando 89

Milwaukee 100, Dallas 89

Portland 85, Houston 77

Brooklyn 102, Minnesota 83

Friday, July 15

L.A. Clippers vs. Utah, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Denver, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, 7 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Indiana vs. Washington, 9 p.m.

Miami vs. Toronto, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 11 p.m.

<

