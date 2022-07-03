FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Kings run away in 4th, top Heat 81-64 at California Classic

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 8:01 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Keon Ellis scored 17 points, Neemias Queta added 14 and Sacramento topped Miami 81-64 on Day 2 of the California Classic on Sunday.

The game featured 10 ties and 16 lead changes, before Sacramento put the win away by outscoring Miami 28-8 in the fourth quarter.

Frankie Ferrari added 11 for the Kings.

Javonte Smart scored 12 for Miami, which got 11 from Kyle Allman Jr. and 10 apiece from Orlando Robinson and Mychal Mulder.

Sacramento finishes the event Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, while Miami finishes Tuesday against Golden State.

