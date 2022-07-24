WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on port hit military targets | Americans dead in Donbas | Military couples rush to the altar | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Charles hits milestone in Storm’s 82-72 victory over Dream

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 8:13 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Tina Charles scored 27 points, becoming the fourth player in WNBA history to top 7,000 in a career, and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 82-72 on Sunday.

Charles, who signed with Seattle (18-10) on June 28, sank 9 of 13 shots — including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. She added 15 rebounds for her second straight double-double. Charles, with 7,013 points, trails only Diana Taurasi (9,651, active), Tina Thompson (7,488) and Tamika Catchings (7,380) on the all-time list.

Charles had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the first half to help Seattle pull away from a 19-19 first-quarter tie for a 41-34 lead at intermission. Charles sank 7 of 8 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, in the half.

League scoring leader Brianna Stewart scored 11 of her 23 points in the third quarter and Epiphanny Prince buried a 3-pointer in the final minute as Seattle took a 63-53 lead into the final period and stayed in front. Stewart added 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.

Rhyne Howard — the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft — led Atlanta (12-16) with 23 points, but she made only 9 of 30 shots, including 4 of 14 from distance. Cheyenne Parker and Tiffany Hayes scored 12 apiece. Naz Hillmon added nine points and 14 rebounds.

