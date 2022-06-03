Jones, Bonner help Sun snap Aces’ winning streak at 7

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 20 points, DeWanna Bonner added 19 and the Connecticut Sun beat Las Vegas…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 20 points, DeWanna Bonner added 19 and the Connecticut Sun beat Las Vegas 97-90 on Thursday night to snap the Aces’ seven-game winning streak.

Connecticut (7-3) was coming off an 89-81 loss to Las Vegas (9-2) on Tuesday night.

Courtney Williams scored a season-high 18 points and Alyssa Thomas had 16 points and 12 rebounds for for Connecticut. Bonner passed Becky Hammon for 14th on the WNBA list with 5,842 career points, and Thomas passed Asjha Jones for second in franchise history for rebounds.

Bonner made her first four 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Connecticut build a 37-22 lead. Bonner and Jones each finished with four 3-pointers. The Sun started 7 for 10 from distance and finished 9 for 21.

Jackie Young scored 26 points before appearing to injure her ankle early in the fourth quarter for Las Vegas. Kelsey Plum had 23 points and eight assists. Dearica Hamby scored 15 points, and A’ja Wilson added 13.

Young was helped to the locker room. Teammate Chelsea Gray also left late in the fourth after colliding with Natisha Hiedeman.

