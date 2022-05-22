RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Warriors win 109-100, take 3-0 lead over Mavs in West finals

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 11:58 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Andrew Wiggins added 27 while posterizing Luka Doncic on a dunk and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-100 Sunday night for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Klay Thompson scored 19 with a pair of big fourth-quarter 3-pointers as the Warriors moved within a victory of a return to the NBA Finals, three years after the end of a run of five consecutive trips that yielded three championships.

Golden State goes for the sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday in Dallas. No team has rallied from 3-0 down to win an NBA playoff series.

Doncic scored 40 points for the Mavericks, who missed their first seven 3-point attempts and finished 13 of 45.

Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber missed all 12 of their 3s combined and were 0-15 overall. Both went scoreless, offsetting Spencer Dinwiddie’s 26 points off the bench. Jalen Brunson scored 20.

