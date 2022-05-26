RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China | PHOTOS: Scars of war
Home » NBA News » Sun avenge loss to…

Sun avenge loss to Dallas on Tuesday, beat Wings 99-68

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 9:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 18 points, Natisha Hiedeman had 17 points and six assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 99-68 on Thursday night.

Connecticut (5-2), in the midst of a nine-game stretch in 17 days, avenged an 85-77 loss to the Wings on Tuesday night. Dallas (5-3) lost on the road for the first time this season.

Brionna Jones added 15 points, DiJonai Carrington scored all 13 of her points in the second half, and Jonquel Jones had 12 points for Connecticut. Bonner moved into third on the WNBA’s career free throws list, passing Angel McCoughtry.

Jonquel Jones and Hiedeman each scored 10 points in the first half to help Connecticut take a 47-35 lead. The Sun made 16 free throws without a miss in the half and finished 25 of 27.

Satou Sabally scored 11 of Dallas’ opening 27 points and finished with 18. Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points and Allisha Gray had 11.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up