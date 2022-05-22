NBA playoffs injury tracker: Which players are out?

The NBA playoffs are more than halfway done, but not every team is at full strength.

Marquee players across the NBA dealt with injuries to end the regular season. Some have already been ruled out for their teams’ playoff runs, while others are in line to return on the big stage. In some cases, the player’s injury status remains up in the air.

Which players are dealing with injuries, and how long will they be out for?

Here’s a team-by-team guide to injuries for the teams that are still standing:

Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser: Out (shoulder)

Robert Williams III: Day-to-day (knee)

Marcus Smart: Day-to-day (right ankle sprain)

Jayson Tatum: Day-to-day (right cervical nerve impingement)

Williams missed Game 3 against Miami due to his ongoing knee issue. He played in Games 1 and 2 and is now questionable for Game 4.

Smart and Tatum both briefly exited Game 3 with injuries before returning to the game. Smart suffered a right ankle sprain, making him questionable for Game 4. Tatum suffered a shoulder injury and he is probable to play in Game 4.

Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out (foot)

Hardaway underwent surgery on Feb. 1 after breaking the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. In March, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said he didn’t expect to have Hardaway available during the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II: Out (elbow)

James Wiseman: Out (knee)

Andre Iguodala: Out (neck)

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable (ankle)

Wiggins is the latest addition to the injury report. He is questionable for Sunday’s Game 3 in Dallas with left ankle soreness. He has yet to miss a playoff game this postseason.

Payton left Game 2 of the second round early after Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on him left him with an injured elbow. The Warriors announced on Friday he will be re-evaluated again in one week.

Wiseman was shut down for the season on March 25. The No. 2 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft did not play for Golden State at all this year after tearing his meniscus last April.

Iguodala has not played since Game 4 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Nuggets.

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry: Day-to-day (hamstring)

P.J. Tucker: Day-to-day (knee)

Max Strus: Day-to-day (hamstring)

Gabe Vincent: Day-to-day (hamstring)

Tyler Herro: Day-to-day (groin)

Jimmy Butler: Day-to-day (knee)

Six Heat players are listed as questionable for Game 4 in Boston: Lowry, Tucker, Strus, Vincent, Herro and Butler.

Lowry did not play in Game 1 or 2 due to a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for most of the playoffs, but he returned to play in Game 3.

Tucker left Game 2 early with a left knee injury, but played in Game 3. Vincent and Strus have been listed as questionable for every game this series but have not missed any time.

Butler, citing knee inflammation, did not play in the second half of Miami’s Game 3 victory.