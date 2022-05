NBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Boston 4, Miami 3 Tuesday, May 17: Miami 118, Boston 107…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Boston 4, Miami 3

Tuesday, May 17: Miami 118, Boston 107

Thursday, May 19: Boston 127, Miami 102

Saturday, May 21: Miami 109, Boston 103

Monday, May 23: Boston 102, Miami 82

Wednesday, May 25: Boston 93, Miami 80

Friday, May 27: Miami 111, Boston 103

Sunday, May 29: Boston 100, Miami 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Golden State 4, Dallas 1

Wednesday, May 18: Golden State 112, Dallas 87

Friday, May 20: Golden State 126, Dallas 117

Sunday, May 22: Golden State 109, Dallas 100

Tuesday, May 24: Dallas 119, Golden State 109

Thursday, May 26: Golden State 120, Dallas 110

NBA FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Golden State vs. Boston

Thursday, June 2: Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

Sunday, June 5: Boston at Golden STate, 8 p.m., ABC

Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

