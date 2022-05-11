NBA Most Valuable Players

u-unanimous 2022 — Nikola Jokic, Denver 2021 — Nikola Jokic, Denver 2020 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee 2019 — Giannis Antetokounmpo,…

u-unanimous

2022 — Nikola Jokic, Denver

2021 — Nikola Jokic, Denver

2020 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2019 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

2018 — James Harden, Houston

2017 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

2016 — u-Stephen Curry, Golden State

2015 — Stephen Curry, Golden State

2014 — Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City

2013 — LeBron James, Miami

2012 — LeBron James, Miami

2011 — Derrick Rose, Chicago

2010 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2009 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2008 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2007 — Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

2006 — Steve Nash, Phoenix

2005 — Steve Nash, Phoenix

2004 — Kevin Garnett, Minnesota

2003 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2002 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2001 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

2000 — Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers

1999 — Karl Malone, Utah

1998 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1997 — Karl Malone, Utah

1996 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1995 — David Robinson, San Antonio

1994 — Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston

1993 — Charles Barkley, Phoenix

1992 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1991 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1990 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1989 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1988 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1987 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers

1986 — Larry Bird, Boston

1985 — Larry Bird, Boston

1984 — Larry Bird, Boston

1983 — Moses Malone, Philadelphia 76ers

1982 — Moses Malone, Houston

1981 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers

1980 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1979 — Moses Malone, Houston

1978 — Bill Walton, Portland

1977 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1976 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers

1975 — Bob McAdoo, Buffalo

1974 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1973 — Dave Cowens, Boston

1972 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1971 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee

1970 — Willis Reed, New York

1969 — Wes Unseld, Baltimore

1968 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

1967 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

1966 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

1965 — Bill Russell, Boston

1964 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati

1963 — Bill Russell, Boston

1962 — Bill Russell, Boston

1961 — Bill Russell, Boston

1960 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors

1959 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis

1958 — Bill Russell, Boston

1957 — Bob Cousy, Boston

1956 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.