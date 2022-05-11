RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | Russia pounds Odesa | Ukrainian fighters appeal for evacuation | US intel questioned
NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 12:27 AM

All Times EDT

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Sunday, May 1

Milwaukee 101, Boston 89

Golden State 117, Memphis 116

Monday, May 2

Miami 106, Philadelphia 92

Phoenix 121, Dallas 114

Tuesday, May 3

Boston 109, Milwaukee 86

Memphis 106, Golden State 101

Wednesday, May 4

Miami 119, Philadelphia 103

Phoenix 129, Dallas 109

Friday, May 6

Philadelphia 99, Miami 79

Dallas 103, Phoenix 94

Saturday, May 7

Milwaukee 103, Boston 101

Golden State 142, Memphis 112

Sunday, May 8

Dallas 111, Phoenix 101, series tied 2-2

Philadelphia 116, Miami 108, series tied 2-2

Monday, May 9

Boston 116, Milwaukee 108, series tied 2-2

Golden State 101, Memphis 98, Golden State leads series 3-1.

Tuesday, May 10

Miami 120,Philadelphia 85

Phoenix 110, Dallas 80

Wednesday, May 11

Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m./8 p.m.

x-Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m./10 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

x-Philadelphia at Miami, 3:30 p.m.7 p.m./8 p.m.

x-Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m./9:30 p.m.

x-Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD

