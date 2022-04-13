RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin vows to press invasion until goals met | Russian hack against power grid thwarted | Passover meaning for Jews fleeing Ukraine | Photos
Home » NBA News » NBA Playoff Glance

NBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 12:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
PLAY-IN
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, April 12
Eastern Conference

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108

Western Conference

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104

Wednesday, April 13
Eastern Conference

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

PLAY-IN
SECOND ROUND
Friday, April 15
Eastern Conference

Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland, TBD

Western Conference

San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers, TBD

___

FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami vs. East Eighth Seed

Sunday, April 17: East Eight Seed at Miami, TBD

Boston vs. Brooklyn

Sunday, April 17: Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m. ABC

Milwaukee vs. Chicago

Sunday, April 17: Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. TNT

Philadelphia vs. Toronto

Saturday, April 16: Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. ESPN

Western Conference
Phoenix vs. West Eighth Seed

Sunday, April 17: West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 9 p.m. TNT

Memphis vs. Minnesota

Saturday, April 16: Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Golden State vs. Denver

Saturday, April 16: Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. ABC

Dallas vs. Utah

Saturday, April 16: Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. ESPN

___

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

TBD

NBA FINALS

TBD

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

House lawmakers aim to tackle improper payments with better data, IT

OPM outlines more steps for agencies to highlight collective bargaining rights for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up