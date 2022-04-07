RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
NBA G League Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 10:22 PM

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Single Elimination
Tuesday, April 5
Conference Qaurterfinals
Eastern Conference

Capital City 131, College Park 122

Delaware 133, Long Island 116

Western Conference

Texas 115, Birmingham 100

South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123

Thursday, April 7
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference

Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT

Western Conference

Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 8
Eastern Conference

Delaware at Motor City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10
Conference Finals
Eastern Conference

Delaware/Motor City winner at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

South Bay/Agua Caliente winner at Rio Grande Valley, TBD

NBA G League Finals
Best of three
Tuesday, April 12

Game One: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Game Two: TBD vs. TBD, TBD

Sunday, April 17

x-Game Three: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

