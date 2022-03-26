RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Rocket attacks hit Lviv | How would war crimes be prosecuted? | Live updates | How to help
Raptors-Pacers suspended, arena evacuated because of fire

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 8:37 PM

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night was suspended in the second quarter and the arena evacuated because of a fire in a speaker hanging over the stands.

Players headed to their benches with 4:05 left in the second quarter and the Raptors leading 66-38.

During the first quarters, two sections of fans behind the basket at the east end of the stadium were cleared and Toronto Fire Services personnel could be seen in the empty aisles, staring at the ceiling. Later, another section was cleared as the game continued.

Before long, video surfaced on social media of flames coming out of one of the speakers.

Raptors public address announcer Herbie Kuhn was heard testing the system multiple times, but the main speakers over the stands did not seem to be operating.

Eventually, Kuhn announced that the building was being evacuated at the order of Toronto Fire Services, telling booing fans that the game had been suspended.

