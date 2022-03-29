George returns for Clippers vs Utah after missing 3 months

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George is back in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers after missing three…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George is back in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers after missing three months with an elbow injury.

George’s minutes will be restricted against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, coach Tyronn Lue said.

The All-Star guard hasn’t played since Dec. 22. George had been rehabbing a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals in 26 games before he sat out starting Dec. 26.

“It’s going to take some time to get back in the rhythm he was in earlier this season,” Lue said before the game. “With seven games left in the season, he could have called it quits, but he wants to play.”

The Clippers are 36-39 and in eighth place in the Western Conference playoff race.

The team is still hopeful that guard Norman Powell will return before the playoffs begin next month. Kawhi Leonard hasn’t played all season as he rehabs from ACL surgery.

