RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » NBA News » George returns for Clippers…

George returns for Clippers vs Utah after missing 3 months

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 9:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George is back in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers after missing three months with an elbow injury.

George’s minutes will be restricted against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, coach Tyronn Lue said.

The All-Star guard hasn’t played since Dec. 22. George had been rehabbing a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals in 26 games before he sat out starting Dec. 26.

“It’s going to take some time to get back in the rhythm he was in earlier this season,” Lue said before the game. “With seven games left in the season, he could have called it quits, but he wants to play.”

The Clippers are 36-39 and in eighth place in the Western Conference playoff race.

The team is still hopeful that guard Norman Powell will return before the playoffs begin next month. Kawhi Leonard hasn’t played all season as he rehabs from ACL surgery.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Biden brings back plans to move FBI headquarters to suburbs in 2023 budget request

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

DoD Cloud Exchange: Army’s Paul Puckett on agility gains of cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up