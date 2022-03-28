Cavs forward Wade done for season following knee surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will miss the rest of the season following knee surgery, the latest medical…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will miss the rest of the season following knee surgery, the latest medical setback for a Cleveland team bitten by major injuries for months.

Wade, who made 28 starts this season, underwent a procedure Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said. He had been sidelined since last playing on March 12, when he got hurt against Chicago.

Wade’s loss will hurt Cleveland’s depth for the stretch run and into the playoffs. The Cavs currently have the No. 7 spot — a play-in position — in the Eastern Conference with seven games left. Wade had been an important contributor off the bench as well, averaging 5.3 points in 19.2 minutes.

Cleveland remains without All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who will miss his 11th straight game with a broken finger when the Cavs host the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Allen has been able to do more on-court activities lately, but he’s not ready to play and the team has not said whether he’ll be back.

Without the shot-altering Allen, the Cavs have been vulnerable inside defensively and lack another rebounder and offensive option. Cleveland has gone 4-6 in its last 10 minus Allen, who is averaging 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds.

Guard Rajon Rondo will miss his eighth straight game Monday with a sprained ankle.

The Cavs have been hit as hard as any team by injuries. They lost both leading scorer Collin Sexton and veteran point guard Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries, and coach J.B. Bickerstaff has had to constantly juggle lineups and rotations while not knowing who will be available on an almost nightly basis.

Still, Cleveland has won 41 games and will make the postseason for the first time since 2018 after winning just 22 last season.

