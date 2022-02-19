CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » NBA News » NBA Slam-Dunk Contest Winners

NBA Slam-Dunk Contest Winners

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

2022 — Obi Toppin, New York

2021 — Anfernee Simons, Portland

2020 — Derrick Jones Jr., Miami

2019 — Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City

2018 — Donovan Mitchell, Utah

2017 — Glenn Robinson III, Indiana

2016 — Zach LaVine, Minnesota

2015 — Zach LaVine, Minnesota

2014 — John Wall, Washington

2013 — Terrence Ross, Toronto

2012 — Jeremy Evans, Utah

2011 — Blake Griffin, L.A. Clippers

2010 — Nate Robinson, New York

2009 — Nate Robinson, New York

2008 — Dwight Howard, Orlando

2007 — Gerald Green, Boston

2006 — Nate Robinson, New York

2005 — Josh Smith, Atlanta

2004 — Fred Jones, Indiana

2003 — Jason Richardson, Golden State

2002 — Jason Richardson, Golden State

2001 — Desmond Mason, Seattle

2000 — Vince Carter, Toronto

1999 — No competition

1998 — No competition

1997 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

1996 — Brent Barry, L.A. Clippers

1995 — Harold Miner, Miami

1994 — Isaiah Rider, Minnesota

1993 — Harold Miner, Miami

1992 — Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix

1991 — Dee Brown, Boston

1990 — Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta

1989 — Kenny Walker, New York

1988 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1987 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1986 — Spud Webb, Atlanta

1985 — Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta

1984 — Larry Nance, Phoenix

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up