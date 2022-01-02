CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
OKC’s Giddey youngest in NBA history to get triple-double

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 11:15 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City rookie Josh Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Sunday night.

Giddey had 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his first triple-double in the Thunder’s 95-86 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The 6-foot-8 guard accomplished the feat at 19 years, 2 months, 23 days, beating Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had a triple-double at 19 years, 10 months, 17 days.

Giddey, the sixth overall pick in last year’s draft from Australia, was back in the lineup after missing three games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He shot 7 for 16 from the field and 3 for 5 from long distance against Dallas.

“It’s cool, as I said earlier in the year. The individual stats are good, you enjoy it for the night,” Giddey said “But a win is always better than individual stats. If I have zero-zero-zero and we win, it’s always better than if I have a triple-double and lose.”

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who had 107 triple-doubles during his playing career, was impressed by Giddey’s performance.

“He’s unselfish. As a 19-year old, he understands how to play the game,” Kidd said. “He’s comfortable with the ball. His teammates all know that if he has it, they’re gonna cut, because there’s a chance that they can get it. He’s comfortable shooting the 3. He has the total package. At 19, it’s just a matter of time of understanding how teams are going to play him. He’s as good as advertised.”

