ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » NBA News » NBA fines Kings assistant…

NBA fines Kings assistant GM Wilcox $15,000, team $50,000

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 8:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Sacramento Kings assistant general manager Wes Wilcox $15,000 and the team $50,000 on Thursday for violating league rules prohibiting team owners and executives from interacting with scorer’s table personnel during game play.

The NBA said Wilcox left his seat to confront operations personnel at the scorer’s table about the handling of a clock procedure during a jump ball early in the second half Sunday night in the Kings’ home victory over the Miami Heat. The league said the clock procedure at issue was administered correctly by the shot-clock operator.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up