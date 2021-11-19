CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » NBA News » Nuggets' Jokic sits out…

Nuggets’ Jokic sits out vs. Bulls with sprained right wrist

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 8:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right wrist.

Jokic appeared to hurt the wrist the night before in a home loss to Philadelphia. The Nuggets big man is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

“Any time any team in this league loses a really, really good player, and you’re talking about a guy that’s playing at an incredible level for a long period of time, it’s always a challenge,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.

Jokic missed a win over Indiana on Nov. 10 as he served a one-game suspension for his role in a fracas with Miami’s Markieff Morris.

The Nuggets were already without Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back).

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up