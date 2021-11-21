Capela leads Hawks past Hornets for fourth straight win

ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19 points and the Atlanta Hawks…

ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-105 on Saturday night.

Cam Reddish scored 17 points, fellow reserve Danilo Gallinari had 16 and Atlanta won its fourth consecutive game. John Collins pitched in 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Hawks have picked up the pace after getting back from a rough road trip. Since returning to their home arena, they’re averaging 118.5 points.

“I think the improvement that we’ve made is just to play faster,” said Young, who shot just 5 for 15 but added nine assists. “The more possessions you have, the more shots you get up, with the guys we have, it’s good.”

Miles Bridges scored 35 points but the Hornets made just 42 of 102 shots (42.6 percent) and were 10 of 40 on 3-pointers. LaMelo Ball finished with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as Charlotte’s five-game win streak was snapped.

The game was played at a fairly deliberate pace and Charlotte seemed sluggish, perhaps because the Hornets played Friday night against the Pacers.

Atlanta moved quickly to a 10-point lead by the middle of the first quarter, and the game’s margin remained within 10 points for most of the remainder of the night.

Kevin Huerter finished with 17 points for Atlanta.

“You have the crowd cheering for you. It helps. I think it probably makes a difference,” Collins said. “You can hear the crowd cheering for you every time you make a big play or a big shot.”

TIP-INS

Hornets: Ball shot 5 for 18.

Hawks: Collins led everyone with four blocked shots.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Will play Monday at Washington.

Hawks: Will play Monday vs. Oklahoma City.

