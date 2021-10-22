Coronavirus News: Alexandria schools launch testing program | Pfizer says vaccine more than 90% effective for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » NBA News » Simmons out for home…

Simmons out for home opener, still not ready to join 76ers

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons sat out the Philadelphia 76ers’ home opener on Friday night for personal reasons and the franchise does not know when the three-time All-Star guard will return.

Simmons was suspended for the first game of the season for conduct detrimental to the team after coach Doc Rivers threw him out of practice for refusing to participate in a drill. He returned Friday and addressed the team before the shootaround for the opener against Brooklyn. Rivers said it was a “productive day” and hoped the meeting was a start toward bringing Simmons back into the fold.

“It still doesn’t mean things will work out perfect, or it could,” Rivers said. “I’ve always believed that. I’ve never wavered from that.”

Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists over four seasons with Philadelphia, which drafted him No. 1 in 2016 out of LSU, where he played only one season. His defining moment as a Sixer came when he passed up a wide-open dunk against Atlanta in the second round of last year’s playoffs that would have tied the game late in Game 7. Simmons took the blame for Philly’s early postseason exit.

Rivers said he didn’t want to predict when Simmons might rejoin the Sixers — if the guard returns at all.

“We’re going to make sure Ben’s with the right people and see where that goes,” Rivers said. “He is part of the team. We have certain rules, obviously. The other day, that didn’t happen. But today was a good day.”

Sixers forward Tobias Harris tweeted, “we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time. When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That’s it, that’s all.”

The Sixers play road games Sunday and Tuesday. They return home Thursday against Detroit.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up