Coronavirus News: When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Questions on J&J boosters | Cases declining in much of US | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » NBA News » Maple Leafs agree to…

Maple Leafs agree to helmet decal deal with TikTok

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 7:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs sported TikTok decals on their helmets Wednesday night for the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens.

The team’s parent company announced a deal with TikTok earlier Wednesday for the social media platform’s logo to appear on players’ helmets throughout the season.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment said the one-year agreement with the video-sharing service also includes in-arena and digital branding, concession items inspired by TikTok, and further collaborations with the company’s other sports properties.

The NHL added helmet advertisements last season and the board of governors has unanimously approved sponsor patches on jerseys beginning next season.

The NBA began selling jersey sponsorships in 2017-18 when Nike became the league’s official apparel company.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Army's largest corps is getting its troops AI-enabled

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

What’s in a name? For the Department of the Navy, it signifies resolve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up