Lakers overcome Morant’s 40-points, beat Grizzlies 121-118

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 12:23 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points, Anthony Davis had 22 points and four blocks, and LeBron James scored 19 as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Ja Morant’s 40-point game and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118 Sunday night for their first win of the season.

There was plenty of drama in the final minute as Morant was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Kent Bazemore with 2.5 seconds left and Memphis trailing by three. Morant had a chance to tie the game, but missed the third and final free throw and the Lakers escaped with the win.

Anthony moved into ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 27,423 career points.

The Lakers snapped a season-opening two-game losing streak. The Grizzlies lost for the first time after consecutive wins to open the season.

Morant added 10 assists and made a career-best five 3-pointers By halftime, Morant had 17 points, including four 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Memphis: At Portland on Wednesday for the third game of a four-game trip.

Los Angeles: At San Antonio on Tuesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

