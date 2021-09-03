CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinated Fairfax Co. students get back to school faster | Prince George's Co. adds to mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Stewart keys late Seattle rally, Storm beat Liberty 85-75

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 12:42 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 33 points and the Seattle Storm pulled away to beat the New York Liberty 85-75 on Thursday night.

The Storm (19-10) ended a three-game losing streak to improve to 3-5 since the Commissioner’s Cup final.

Rebecca Allen hit a 19-footer to give the Liberty a 66-63 lead with 9:05 left. Epiphanny Prince converted a layup to get the Storm within one with 7:41 left. After Allen answered with two free throws, Prince scored on an assist from Stewart, who then made four straight baskets to make it 75-68. Sue Bird converted four straight free throws in the final minute to set the final score.

Stewart was 12 of 22 from the field and had five assists and eight rebounds. Mercedes Russell added 14 points.

Sabrina Ionescu had 20 points and seven assists to lead New York (11-18). Allen added 17 points and Natasha Howard had 15.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

