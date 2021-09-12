Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » NBA News » Collier, Lynx beat Fever…

Collier, Lynx beat Fever 90-80, pull into third-place tie

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 9:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a career-high tying four steals to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 90-80 on Sunday night.

The Lynx (20-10), who play at Indiana on Friday before their regular-season finale at Washington on Sunday, moved into a third-place tie with the defending champion Seattle Storm — one game ahead of Phoenix. The top four teams earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Sylvia Fowles added 18 points and eight rebounds, Aerial Powers had 17 points, Kayla McBride scored 12 and Crystal Dangerfield 11 for Minnesota.

Minnesota took a 10-point lead into halftime and led most of the game. McBride hit a 3-pointer to give the Lynx a 78-76 lead and spark a 15-4 run over the final five minutes.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (6-23) with 25 points and McCowan scored 17. Tiffany Mitchell, Victoria Vivians and Lindsay Allen added 10 points apiece.

The Fever, who have lost four games in a row, have the worst record in the WNBA.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up