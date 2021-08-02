2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » NBA News » Kiki Vandeweghe to assume…

Kiki Vandeweghe to assume new role as special NBA adviser

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 1:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kiki VanDeWeghe is taking on a new role with the NBA’s operations department.

The league announced Monday that Vandeweghe, who has served as executive vice president of basketball operations since replacing Rod Thorn six years ago, will become a special adviser to Byron Spruell, president of league operations. VanDeWeghe also was general manager of the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets. He played in the league for 13 years.

“I am proud of our staff and what we accomplished together, including the fundamental improvements to the game and unprecedented business success of our league,” he said in a statement.

VanDeWeghe joined the league office in 2013 as vice president, basketball operations and was promoted to senior vice president of the department the same year. He has been involved in a range of matters, including rules, analytics and game operations.

VanDeWeghe also was general manager of the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets. He played for the Nets, Nuggets, Trail Blazers and Knicks during a 13-year career. He also worked as a TV analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

7-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

OMB looks to move away from "compliance-based approach" to agency cybersecurity

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up