Jones has 19 points and 14 rebounds, Sun top Wings 80-59

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 6:09 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 15 rebound to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 80-59 on Sunday.

Brionna Jones scored 16 points, DeWanna Bonner had 14 points and four steals and Jasmine Thomas added 12 points and four steals for Connecticut (15-6).

The Sun took to lead for good when Jonquel Jones made a layup about three minutes into the game and used an 18-6 run to make it 28-14 early in the second quarter.

Connecticut, which lost in the Commissioner’s Cup title game to Seattle on Thursday night in Phoenix, has won three straight WNBA regular-season games.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (9-13) with 20 points. Dallas has lost four in a row and five of its last six.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

