CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » NBA News » Grizzlies waive Rajon Rondo…

Grizzlies waive Rajon Rondo less than 2 weeks after trade

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 5:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived veteran guard Rajon Rondo.

The Grizzlies announced the move Saturday after acquiring Rondo on Aug. 16 in a deal that sent guard Eric Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers for Rondo, Patrick Beverly and center Daniel Oturu.

Memphis traded Beverly to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Rondo spent half of last season with the Clippers after coming from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade for Lou Williams. Rondo’s biggest impact came on the sideline, where the 35-year-old guard served as an unofficial assistant coach, bolstering his teammates with pep talks during timeouts.

The four-time All-Star guard has played 15 seasons. He played 45 games last season with Atlanta and the Clippers.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up