Fowles has 29 & 20, Lynx end skid against Storm 76-70

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 9:35 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored 29 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 76-70 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.

Fowles had 19 points and 13 rebounds to help Minnesota take a 40-33 lead at the half. The 13 rebounds were a franchise record for a half. She also added four steals and three blocks to become the first player in WNBA history to have at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

The Storm, who trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, closed within one midway through the third quarter and twice in the fourth but the Lynx held on to end an 11-game losing against Seattle.

Napheesa Collier added 18 points, including a pair of free throws with 12.6 seconds left to end the scoring. The Lynx (15-9) were eliminated from the last two post seasons by Seattle.

The defending champion Storm (18-8) finished a post-Olympic five-game road trip 2-3, dropping out of a top-two seed in the standings. The team did clinch a playoff spot earlier in the day.

Breanna Stewart scored 18 points, but was just 6 of 23 from the field, and grabbed 16 rebounds for Seattle. Jewell Lloyd added 15 points.

