Bucks acquire Grayson Allen from Grizzlies

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 3:22 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks.

Allen, 25, averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.2 minutes for the Grizzlies this past season. He played 50 games and made 38 starts.

His 2020-21 season included a 26-point performance in a 128-115 victory over the Bucks.

Allen has shot 42.3% overall and 38.1% from 3-point range during his three-year career. Utah drafted him 21st overall out of Duke in 2018.

Merrill, 24, played 30 games and averaged 3 points, 1 rebound and 7.8 minutes as a rookie with the Bucks this past season. He shot 44.7% from 3-point range. He played collegiately at Utah State and was the Mountain West player of the year in 2019.

