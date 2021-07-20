Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
NBA Championship Series Appearances

NBA Championship Series Appearances

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 11:49 PM

Franchise No. Record
Minneapolis-L.A. Lakers 32 17-15
Boston Celtics 21 17-4
Phil-G.S. Warriors 11 6-5
Syr.-Phil. 76ers 9 3-6
New York Knicks 8 2-6
Fort Wayne-Det. Pistons 7 3-4
Chicago Bulls 6 6-0
San Antonio Spurs 6 5-1
Miami Heat 5 3-2
Cleveland Cavaliers 5 1-4
S.D.-Houston Rockets 4 2-2
Balt.-Wash. Bullets 4 1-3
St. Louis-Atl. Hawks 4 1-3
Milwaukee Bucks 3 2-1
Portland Trail Blazers 3 1-2
Seattle SuperSonics 3 1-2
Phoenix Suns 3 0-3
Dallas Mavericks 2 1-1
New Jersey Nets 2 0-2
Orlando Magic 2 0-2
Utah Jazz 2 0-2
Baltimore Bullets-x 1 1-0
Roch.-Cin. Royals-y 1 1-0
Toronto Raptors 1 1-0
Chicago Stags 1 0-1
Indiana Pacers 1 0-1
Oklahoma City Thunder-z 1 0-1
Washington Capitols 1 0-1

x-franchise disbanded after the 1947-48 season

y-franchise now known as the Sacramento Kings

z-franchise was the Seattle SuperSonics

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

