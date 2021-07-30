2021 NBA Draft Selections

Thursday FIRST ROUND 1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State. 2. Houston, Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite. 3.…

Thursday FIRST ROUND

1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State.

2. Houston, Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite.

3. Cleveland, Evan Mobley, c, USC.

4. Toronto, Scottie Barnes, f, Florida State.

5. Orlando, Jalen Suggs, g, Gonzaga.

6. Oklahoma City, Josh Giddey, g, Adelaide (Australia).

7. Golden State (from Minnesota), Johnathan Kuminga, f, NBA G League Ignite.

8. Orlando (from Chicago), Franz Wagner, g/f, Michigan.

9. Sacramento, Davion Mitchell, g, Baylor.

10. a-New Orleans, Ziaire Williams, f, Stanford.

11. Charlotte, James Bouknight, g, UConn.

12. San Antonio, Joshua Primo, g, Alabama.

13. Indiana, Chris Duarte, g, Oregon.

14. Golden State, Moses Moody, g, Arkansas.

15. Washington, Corey Kispert, f, Gonzaga.

16. b-Oklahoma City (from Boston), Alperen Sengun, c, Besiktas (Turkey).

17. a-Memphis, Trey Murphy, g, Virginia.

18. Oklahoma City (from Miami), Tre Mann, g, Florida.

19. c-New York, Kai Jones, f, Texas.

20. Atlanta, Jalen Johnson, g/f, Duke.

21. d-New York (from Dallas), Keon Johnson, g, Tennessee.

22. e,g-LA Lakers, Isaiah Jackson, f, Kentucky.

23. Houston (from Portland), Usman Garuba, f, Real Madrid (Spain).

24. Houston (from Milwaukee), Josh Christopher, g, Arizona State.

25. d-LA Clippers, Quentin Grimes, g, Houston.

26. Denver, Nah’Shon Hyland, g, VCU.

27. Brooklyn, Cameron Thomas, g, LSU.

28. Philadelphia, Jaden Springer, g, Tennessee.

29. f-Phoenix, Day’Ron Sharpe, c, North Carolina.

30. k-Utah, Santi Aldama, g, Loyola (Md.).

Second Round

31. g,h-Milwaukee (from Houston), Isaiah Todd, f, NBA G League Ignite.

32. i-New York (from Detroit), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, f, Villanova.

33. j-Orlando, Jason Preston, g, Ohio.

34. i-Oklahoma City, Rokas Jokubaitis, g, Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania).

35. New Orleans, Herbert Jones, f, Alabama.

36. i-Oklahoma City, Miles McBride, g, West Virginia.

37. l-Detroit, JT Thor, f, Auburn.

38. Chicago, Ayo Dosunmu, g, Illinois.

39. Sacramento, Neemias Queta, c, Utah State.

40. a,k-New Orleans, Jared Butler, g, Baylor.

41. San Antonio, Joe Wieskamp, g, Iowa.

42. Detroit, Isaiah Livers, f, Michigan.

43. m-New Orleans, Greg Brown, f, Texas.

44. Brooklyn, Kessler Edwards, f, Pepperdine.

45. Boston, Juhann Begarin, g, Paris Basketball (France).

46. Toronto (from Memphis), Dalano Banton, g, Nebraska.

47. Toronto (from Golden State), David Johnson, g, Louisville.

48. Atlanta (from Miami), Sharife Cooper, g, Auburn.

49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta), Marcus Zegarowski, g, Creighton.

50. Philadelphia (from New York), Filip Petrusev, c, Mega Basket (Serbia).

51. a-Memphis, Brandon Boston Jr., g, Kentucky.

52. Detroit (from LA Lakers), Luka Garza, c, Iowa.

53. Philadelphia (from New Orleans through Dallas), Charles Bassey, c, Western Kentucky.

54. h-Indiana, Sandro Mamukelashvili, c, Seton Hall.

55. Oklahoma City (from Denver), Aaron Wiggins, g, Maryland.

56. Charlotte (from LA Clippers), Scottie Lewis, g, Florida.

57. l-Charlotte (from Brooklyn), Balsa Koprivica, c, Florida State.

58. New York (from Philadelphia), Jericho Sims, f, Texas.

59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix), RaiQuan Gray, f, Florida State.

60. h-Indiana (from Utah), Georgios Kalaitzakis, g/f, Panathinaikos (Greece).

Proposed Trades

a-Memphis traded C Jonas Valanciunas and the rights to (No. 17) and (No. 51) to New Orleans for C Steven Adams, G Eric Bledsoe, the rights of (No. 10), (No. 40) and a protected 2022 first-round pick.

b-Oklahoma City traded the rights of (No. 16) to Houston for a future protected first-round pick.

c-New York traded the rights of (No. 19) to Charlotte for a future first-round pick.

d-New York traded the rights of (No. 21) to LA Clippers for the rights to (No. 25) and a future second-round draft pick.

e-Washington traded G Russell Westbrook, a 2024 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to LA Lakers for F Kyle Kuzma, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F Montrezl Harrell and the rights to (No. 22).

f-Phoenix traded G Jevon Carter and the rights of (No. 29) to Brooklyn for G Landry Shamet.

g-Washington traded the rights of (No. 22) to Indiana for G Aaron Holiday and the rights of (No. 31).

h-Indiana traded the rights to (No. 54), (No. 60) and two future second-round picks to Milwaukee for the rights of (No. 31).

i-New York traded the rights of (No. 32) to Oklahoma City for the rights to (No. 34) and (No. 36).

j-Orlando traded the rights of (No. 33) to LA Clippers for a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

k-Utah traded the rights of (No. 30) to Memphis for the rights of (No. 40) and two future second-round picks.

l-Detroit traded F Mason Plumlee and the rights of (No. 37) to Charlotte for the rights of (No. 57).

m-New Orleans traded the rights of (No. 43) to Portland for a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

